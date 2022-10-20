Sunrise brief: Proposed regional clean hydrogen hubs to compete for $7 billion in DOE funding

Salient Energy zinc-ion battery passes UL safety testing Nova Scotia-based Salient Energy’s non-flammable battery is one step closer to commercialization.
Proposed regional clean hydrogen hubs to compete for $7 billion in DOE funding Several teams plan to propose regional hubs in which large-scale clean hydrogen production would be paired with industrial and other end-uses for hydrogen. DOE gave examples of technologies that could meet its draft standard for “clean” hydrogen.
Bus Talk podcast to demystify electric school buses Highland Electric Fleets launches a seven-episode podcast to help school districts and towns gain a better understanding of EV school buses.
Renewable PPA price relief from the Inflation Reduction Act may take time LevelTen Energy’s Q3 report shows U.S. solar and wind offer prices rose 9.6% in-quarter, and current market forces may continue this trend for some time.
People on the move: National Grid, Catalyze, Summit Ridge Energy, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.
