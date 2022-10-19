People on the move: National Grid, Catalyze, Summit Ridge Energy, and more

Steven Bilheimer started a new position as VP – Preconstruction at Summit Ridge Energy. Colette Lamontagne started a new position as Director, Energy Storage & Transportation Development at National Grid. Ian Diamond started a new position as Director of Strategic Market Origination at Prospect14. Catalyze hired four energy sector veterans, including EVP/COO Brian McDonald, CCO Terrill Laughton, SVP of Supply Chain Management Joseph Kiwak, VP of Energy Storage Solutions Tristan Glenwright. Jon Creyts was promoted to CEO of Rocky Mountain Institute.

The Canadian Renewable Energy Association (CanREA) named Vittoria Bellissimo as its incoming President and CEO.

Project Engineer Austin, TX Danny Cueto

dc@energeiaworks.com Responsibilities: Customer site visits to investigate existing mechanical, electrical, HVAC and energy systems and document energy performance information, including electric utility data, facility equipment assets and architectural / infrastructure drawings.

Work collaboratively to identify and evaluate opportunities for energy and water conservation, efficiency, and distributed generation. Produce energy savings calculations, develop baseline profiles and provide end-use and retrofit analyses.

Direct the production of conceptual and detailed engineering design, bid documents, cost estimates, CAD drawings, and project specifications for energy and water efficient technologies and distributed power generation systems.

Help coordinate of design and development group planning activities in support of construction, quality assurance and measurement and verification.

Prepare financial models using marginal income tax rates and discount rates to generate ROI, levelized cost of energy, life cycle cost, IRR and other project-specific metrics.

Develop measurement and verification plans and interact with M&V software vendors.

Work with local subcontractors to obtain project installation and construction estimates.

Provide engineering guidance to functional work teams throughout development, construction, project commissioning and operations.

Ensure successful project completions that meet or exceed company objectives and deliver projected customer energy cost savings.

Oversee compliance with safety standards, best practices, codes and ordinances.

Ensure successful project implementation that meets or exceeds company objectives, financial parameters, and technical needs required to deliver projected customer energy cost savings.

Contribute to overall team education, communication and personal growth.

Cultivate and maintain positive business relationships.

Collaborate with the project development team to review and respond to customer project requests and RFPs.

Build and manage project schedules.

Manage and promote schedule performance of third-party consultants and SMEs.

Develop internal company processes with associated sequence and step charts.

Direct and manage consultants through application processes for EPA permits, building and electrical permits, utility interconnection, property tax abatements and zoning variances.

Review and approve project drawings, specifications and bid documents.

Support and provide guidance to project construction managers to ensure successful project completion and delivery, with frequent job site travel during the project construction and commissioning phases.

Oversee troubleshooting personnel, customer training and project documentation preparation. As the Project Engineer you will evaluate and design projects and manage engineering activities for our commercial and industrial (C&I) energy efficiency, distributed energy generation, and water conservation projects. Requirements: BS Degree in Mechanical, Electrical or Energy Engineering

2-4 years of progressive engineering design and/or project management experience in energy projects such as end user fueled power generation, C&I / utility-scale battery energy storage, solar / wind power generation, CHP, industrial process energy, process automation, electric vehicle charging. Apply here.