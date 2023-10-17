Sunrise brief: Suniva announces IRA-driven manufacturing, undermining the value of solar tariffs 

Redwood Materials debuts a digital pricing tool to streamline electric vehicle battery recycling Redwood Materials purchases hybrid and electric vehicle lithium-ion or nickel-metal hydride battery packs to process and reintroduce anode and cathode materials into the domestic market.

Suniva announces IRA-driven manufacturing, undermining the value of solar tariffs Six years after petitioning the U.S. government for tariffs to make its products more competitive, U.S.-based Suniva has revealed plans to commence 1 GW of cell manufacturing by spring 2024, followed by an additional 2.5 GW expansion.

DOE announces $7 billion to kick off seven regional clean hydrogen hubs The hubs are collectively expected to produce three million metric tons of hydrogen each year; however, some stakeholders shared their skepticism.

Accelerating large-scale solar development while minimizing land use impact Historic land use agreement unites developers, environmental organizations and local interest groups, and is the result of a 20-month Solar Uncommon Dialogue convened by Stanford’s Woods Institute for the Environment, the Solar Energy Industries Association, and The Nature Conservancy.

Corporate investment in climate tech is about more than dollars​​​​​​ Energy companies should look for investments that help them break into new markets, new segments of the value chain, or help to future-proof existing assets so that the risk-profile and shareholders’ tolerance for returns ​do​ not have to be the same as their core businesses.

Solar power generation soars in Mexico, southwestern U.S. In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that areas across Mexico and Southern Texas saw reduced cloud, leading to 120-130% of average September irradiance.

Solar advocates appeal North Carolina net metering cuts Payment cuts to rooftop solar generation exports were in violation of state law, said the appeal.

Bslbatt introduces high-voltage battery for residential PV China’s Bslbatt says its new batteries feature individual battery modules with voltages of 102.4 V and a capacity of 52 Ah. They can be stacked in series with two to seven battery modules.

Global solar industry corporate funding grows 55% year-over-year Through the first nine months of 2023, $28.9 billion of venture capital, public market, and debt financing was injected into solar, said a report from Mercom Capital Group.