Sunrise brief: Hyundai partners up with Texans on solar energy storage concept

Hyundai will work with San Antonio's municipal utility to test the energy storage system.

SMUD proposal would cut net metering credits, impose interconnection fees. The utility board also will vote on whether to end seasonal and time-based net metering credits in favor of a flat rate.

Partners to recycle EV batteries for solar energy storage. Hyundai Motor Group will test an energy storage system business model and expand its scope to include hydrogen.

Silfab secures investment to expand its module production. The investment is expected to provide growth capital for increased domestic production and sourcing, and to enable new generations of modules.

Urban Electric Power batteries achieve fire safety certification. After heating a zinc manganese-dioxide cell from Urban Electric Power to over 1,000 degrees F, testing agents concluded that “thermal runaway was not achieved.”

JinkoSolar reports results from a ‘very challenging’ Q2. The module manufacturer reported a gross profit of $210.5 million, up 0.1% from the first quarter but down 10.2% from the second quarter of 2020.

FTC touts tracker capable of withstanding 120 MPH winds. The Voyager+ can withstand category 3 hurricane winds and also tackles the challenges of low wind speeds that have historically been an issue for 2P trackers.

Solar powered EV truck charging on a megawatt scale. The 1 MW solar-powered chargers will deliver 320 miles of range to a Class 8, 80,000 pound truck in 30 minutes.