Silfab secures investment to expand its U.S. solar module production

Module manufacturer Silfab Solar announced an investment led by ARC Financial Corp. to expand the company’s U.S. solar production and supply chain footprint.
Silfab is the first energy transition investment from ARC’s Energy Fund 9, which it launched in June. It includes co-investments by Ontario Power Generation Inc. Pension Plan and BDC Capital’s Cleantech Practice. The size of the investment was not disclosed. ARC is one of Canada’s largest energy-focused private equity managers, and has invested primarily in the oil and natural gas sectors.
Paolo Maccario, Silfab’s CEO said the investment will provide growth capital to help the company increase domestic production and sourcing, and enable new generations of modules.
Silfab manufactures back-contact and mono passivated emitter and rear contact (PERC) PV modules for the North American residential and commercial markets.
The company announced in late August that is had begun shipping product from its new Burlington, Washington, production facility north of Seattle. The company said the facility doubles its manufacturing capacity, bringing the total to 800 MW. Silfab said that cell sorting, glass washing, soldering, and cell alignment at the plant are all automated processes.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.