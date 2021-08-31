Silfab doubles U.S. solar panel manufacturing capacity

Silfab said it has a highly automated production line focused on quality.

North American solar panel manufacturer Silfab announced it is shipping product from its new Burlington, Washington, production facility north of Seattle. The company said the facility doubles its manufacturing capacity, bringing the total to 800 MW.

The 400 MW annual capacity plant focuses on producing Silfab’s new Prime 370wt series.

Silfab said that cell sorting, glass washing, soldering, and cell alignment are all automated processes, something that the company said leads to its products having low defect rates.

The company is primarily known for its back-contact and mono PERC PV modules for North American residential and commercial markets.

The new Prime STC series panel is rated at 20.2% efficiency, 370 W power rating, and a maximum DC voltage of 1000. It operates at temperatures between -45 degrees and 85 degrees Celsius.

The 44-lb. module contains 120 Si mono PERC half cells, includes nine busbars, and is packaged in a black anodized aluminum frame. Module product workmanship warranty on the panel lasts 12 years, with an option to expand to 25. The company said the linear power performance is good for 30 years.