Sunrise brief: Developers are now targeting Ohio for big solar projects

Developers target Ohio for big solar capacity additions. Solar projects totaling more than 1.1 GW in potential capacity have public hearings coming up this fall, as Ohio experiences a rush of developer proposals.
Arevon Energy taps Nextracker for 1.6 GW of solar projects. Nextracker will supply NX Horizon smart solar trackers with TrueCapture and NX Navigator software and control systems for seven projects in Indiana and Nevada.
Hurricane Ida knocked out 2,000 miles of transmission lines; outages could last ‘for weeks’. Entergy counted 216 substations and 207 transmission lines as being out of service.
Greenskies and Vanguard complete rooftop industrial solar project. The two companies completed a 1,500-panel, 573 kW solar energy system for the Port Authority of NY & NJ.
Global EV growth is leaving the U.S. in the dust. Wood Mackenzie said that price continues to be a pain point for U.S. consumers as EVs are mostly aimed at the luxury end of the market.
PacifiCorp’s new IRP includes plans to ditch coal. The utility is planning no new investments in gas or coal and aims to retire all coal units by 2040.
