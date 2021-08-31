Arevon Energy taps Nextracker for 1.6 GW of solar projects

Nextracker said that Arevon Energy has selected its technology for an upcoming 1.5 GW portfolio of projects in Indiana and Nevada.

Nextracker will supply NX Horizon smart solar trackers with TrueCapture and NX Navigator software and control systems. The purchase price was not disclosed.

Indiana will host five of the solar power plants: Elliott (200 MW), Gibson (280 MW), Ratts 1 and Ratts 2 (both 150 MW), and Posey (300 MW). The 250 MW Citadel project will be located outside of Reno, Nevada, and the 232 MW Townsite plant will be in Boulder City, Nevada.

The seven projects are all expected to be operational by the end of 2023.

Arevon said that Nextracker’s software has resulted in 2.72% energy gains at an existing solar projects that it services. Arevon’s license of NX Navigator’s monitoring and control system is expected to actively minimize risk from increasingly prevalent extreme weather.

Both Indiana and Nevada are poised for significant solar growth. Data from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) projects close to 5 GW of solar will be installed in Indiana over the next five years, ranking the state’s pipeline as the sixth largest in the country. SEIA estimates that Nevada, ranked seventh, will install more than 4 GW over the same period.