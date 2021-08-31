Greenskies and Vanguard complete rooftop industrial solar project

The two companies completed a 1,500-panel, 573 kW solar energy system for the Port Authority of NY & NJ.

Rooftop installation on a Port Authority building near New York City.

Image: Greenskies Clean Energy

Greenskies Clean Energy  and Vanguard Energy Partners completed a 573 kW solar energy system for the Port Authority of NY & NJ. The project will provide discounted  electricity to the Port Authority Trans-Hudson’s (PATH) MacMillan Bloedel Building and Train Control Center in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Equipment suppliers included:

  • Inverters: Solectria Solar PVI 60TL Inverter
  • Inverter Racking: Ecomount Gen 1
  • Modules: Phono Solar 385W Panels
  • Mounting/Racking: KB Racking EkonoRack 2.0 Racking System

The solar energy system is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by nearly 11,925 metric tons over its 25-year service.

The Port Authority issued a Request for Proposals in October 2018. Greenskies partnered with Vanguard to bid on the project, and the two were awarded the work. The installation consists of roughly 1,500 solar panels.

This article was updated on August 31 to include equipment supplier details.

 

