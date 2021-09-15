People on the Move: SPI Energy, Palmetto, Sol Systems, and more

SPI Energy Co. named Harry Payne as SVP of Consumer Business. He previously was VP of business development at SD Renewables and held senior executive positions at Sunlight and Power, Swell Energy, SunPower, and SunRun. Prior to entering the renewable energy industry, Payne held roles as VP of sales for Levi’s Strauss, North American sales director for the Scott’s Company, manager of field marketing for Black and Decker, and retail operations unit manager for Procter & Gamble.

Clean energy tech company Palmetto named Sarah Phillips to its newly created position of VP of product. Phillips previously was VP of product management for Outreach. She hold a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and German from Central Washington University.

The Coalition for Community Solar Access hired Mike Judge as its head of strategic initiatives.

Most recently, Judge worked at the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities, where he served as the director of electric power, regional, and federal affairs. He earlier was director of the renewable and alternative energy division at the Massachusetts DOER, where he was responsible for designing and implementing policies and programs. Before working at DOER, Judge was at the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center, where he worked on the implementation of its solar rebate programs.

Andrea Garcia was promoted to associate VP at Potentia Renewables Inc.

Cameron Bard was promoted to VP, developer network, and Dan O’Brian was promoted to VP, direct origination at Distributed Solar Development.

CleanCapital promoted Julia F. Bell to chief commercial officer. She earlier was with the law firm White & Case LLP, and joined CleanCapital in July 2019 as director of commercial transactions. He was promoted last year to head of projects. Bell succeeds Melinda Baglio in the CCO role; Baglio will continue to serve as general counsel as well as interim chief investment officer. Laura Tamjärv—who joined the company as an intern in 2019 and has since served as an associate and as VP of acquisitions—was promoted to director of acquisitions.

Ray Henger was named chief development officer at Sol Systems.

BayWa r.e. named Fred Robinson as the new CEO of BayWa r.e. Solar Projects LLC, which develops and builds utility-scale solar and energy storage projects in the United States and Mexico. Robinson was previously EVP of commercial development of the group and will lead the ongoing expansion of the business. Geoff Fallon was named COO of the same business unit. He was formerly was EVP of development. Fallon joined BayWa r.e. earlier in 2021 from Cypress Creek Renewables, where he was VP of engineering and project management.

The MIT Sloan School of Management said that Andy Sun will join the faculty as associate professor of operations research and statistics and the inaugural Iberdrola-Avangrid Professor of Electric Power Systems. Sun will also serve as a faculty lead for the electric power system focus area and as a member of the steering committee of the MIT Energy Initiative’s new Future Energy Systems Center, set to launch on October 1. Sun holds an MS in media arts and sciences and a PhD in operations research from MIT. He currently serves as an associate professor at the H. Milton Stewart School of Industrial and Systems Engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Sponsored: BESS Proposal Engineer, Cleveland, Ohio

The BESS Proposal Manager will be responsible for analyzing RFQ’s and public bids while developing the technical and economic proposals for turnkey solutions of battery Energy Storage System, PV, Micro-grid and/or PCS, PMS, EMS supply, preparing the sizing and technical configuration of the BESS, PV, Micro-grid as best fit to RFQ or the bid.

You will support the BESS team in project execution, provide Technical support to the Sales team in negotiations with the customer, liaise with Sales Headcount to define value proposition in the region, and interact with corporate engineering, R&D and purchasing department to evaluate cost and technology and to select partner and suppliers.

Additionally you will prepare the technical documentation (datasheet, technical specification, products and EPC warranties) and the cost estimation for any project in the region, support Contract Manager and/or Legal Dept. and Sales Headcount to provide the definition of the scope of supply and contractual conditions (product warranty, system warranty, EPC performance warranty, project schedule warranty) to be included in the contract.

Requirements:

Bachelor of Engineering

MBA (preferable)

Minimum 5 years of experience in proposal engineer or sales engineers in utility scale renewable energies EPC projects

Proven experience with Utilities, IPP, Developers, TSOs, DSOs, DoE, DoD

Proven experience to work in multinational environment

Proven expertise in grid codes, energy and power intensive BESS application, PCS and Power Management System

Proficiency with computer programs/software (Microsoft Office)

More information is available here.

Send your job change announcements to david.wagman@pv-magazine.com.