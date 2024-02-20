Sunrise brief: California regulators approve $1.9 billion investment plan for zero-emission vehicle infrastructure

On the floor at RE+ NE 2024: Concrete racking, no caulk needed, basketball, and more RE+ Northeast 2024 showcased a plethora of solar innovations and industry advancements, from concrete ballast racking systems to cutting-edge battery technology, as 3,500 industry professionals gathered in Boston despite the cold weather.

California regulators approve $1.9 billion investment plan for zero-emission vehicle infrastructure The plan is set to create the most extensive charging and hydrogen refueling network in the country.

Standard Solar acquires 84 MW community solar portfolio in Illinois Construction of the 14 projects in the portfolio is expected to begin this year.

Blue Ridge Power plans 164 MW solar tracker-based plant in Virginia Soltec to supply SF7 trackers that were introduced to the U.S. market last month, and are not only designed to adapt to terrain, but can be locally manufactured, the company reports.

Verde Technologies advances solar perovskite thin film roll-to-roll coating A spinoff of the University of Vermont, specializing in single junction and all thin-film tandem perovskite solar technologies, demonstrated that its coating processes are transferable to existing commercial roll-to-roll manufacturing lines.

Utility-scale solar had a record year in 2023. It’s set to double in 2024 The Energy Information Administration (EIA) projects nearly 63 GW of utility-scale electric capacity additions, most of which are solar and batteries.

Merida Aerospace developing perovskite PV cells for space Merida Aerospace, a U.S. aerospace company, is developing perovskite solar cells for low-Earth-orbit satellites. It says perovskite solar cells could be a more cost-effective and efficient option than traditional cells.

Solar wafer prices momentarily stable, masking turbulence of industry consolidation In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.

Corporate PPAs hit record high in 2023, says BloombergNEF BloombergNEF says in a new report that corporations publicly announced 46 GW of solar and wind power purchase agreements (PPAs) in 2023, up 12% year on year. It says the increase was driven by a surge of activity in Europe.