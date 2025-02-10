Sunrise brief: Maine community solar portfolio receives $118.2 million in financing

Carrier launches new air-source heat pumps for commercial applications Carrier, a heating solutions provider, said its new AquaSnap 61AQ heat pump system can deliver high-temperature heating up to 167 F at outdoor temperatures as low as -13 F. The new product is available with capacities ranging from 40 kW to 140 kW.
China adds export restrictions for minerals used in thin-film solar Restriction on cadmium telluride exports is expected to increase costs for U.S.-based thin-film solar manufacturer First Solar.
Moss Landing fire leads to emergency regulations Following the Moss Landing fire in Monterey County, local Californian counties are enacting regulation for battery energy storage systems (BESS).
Trump administration pulls the plug on funding electric vehicle charging networks Federal Transportation Department sent a letter to states saying it was suspending approval of spending plans for the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program.
Maine community solar portfolio receives $118.2 million in financing Forty-three small businesses will receive credits for the 22.7 MW dc generated from the projects.
In case you missed it: Six big solar stories in the news this week pv magazine USA spotlights news of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.
