Carrier launches new air-source heat pumps for commercial applications

From pv magazine Global

Carrier launched a new series of air-source heat pumps for applications in commercial buildings.

“The AquaSnap 61AQ has been specifically designed and optimized for R-290, combining Carrier’s innovative engineering with features that deliver high temperatures, increased energy efficiency, noise reduction, and enhanced operational performance,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “It can deliver high-temperature heating up to 167 F (75 C) at outdoor temperatures as low as -7 C and operates efficiently in extreme conditions down to -13 F (-25 C).”

The company offers the system as a monobloc unit with both heating and cooling capacities spanning from 40 kW to 140 kW and as a modular version that is scalable up to four units and a total capacity of 560 kW.

The monobloc unit is available in eight versions with a nominal capacity of 38 kW to 115 kW. It features a coefficient of performance (COP) spanning from 3.62 to 4.08, with the seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) being between 4.06 and 4.32.

The smallest system measures 1,815 mm x 1,145 mm x 2,045 mm while the largest has a size of 1,815 mm x 2,267 mm x 2,045 mm. The weight ranges from 527 kg to 1,138 kg.

“The AquaSnap 61AQ range with Greenspeed intelligence features variable- speed compressors, EC fans, and optional variable-speed pumps for maximum efficiency, automatically adjusting capacity and water flow to meet building needs,” the company said. “It offers up to 10% better performance than previous models and exceeds Ecodesign standards by 30%.”

The new heat pumps have noise levels ranging from 78 dB(A) and 10 dB(A).