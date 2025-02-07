Carrier launches new air-source heat pumps for commercial applications

From pv magazine Global
Carrier launched a new series of air-source heat pumps for applications in commercial buildings.
“The AquaSnap 61AQ has been specifically designed and optimized for R-290, combining Carrier’s innovative engineering with features that deliver high temperatures, increased energy efficiency, noise reduction, and enhanced operational performance,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “It can deliver high-temperature heating up to 167 F (75 C) at outdoor temperatures as low as -7 C and operates efficiently in extreme conditions down to -13 F (-25 C).”
The company offers the system as a monobloc unit with both heating and cooling capacities spanning from 40 kW to 140 kW and as a modular version that is scalable up to four units and a total capacity of 560 kW.
The monobloc unit is available in eight versions with a nominal capacity of 38 kW to 115 kW. It features a coefficient of performance (COP) spanning from 3.62 to 4.08, with the seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) being between 4.06 and 4.32.
The smallest system measures 1,815 mm x 1,145 mm x 2,045 mm while the largest has a size of 1,815 mm x 2,267 mm x 2,045 mm. The weight ranges from 527 kg to 1,138 kg.
“The AquaSnap 61AQ range with Greenspeed intelligence features variable- speed compressors, EC fans, and optional variable-speed pumps for maximum efficiency, automatically adjusting capacity and water flow to meet building needs,” the company said. “It offers up to 10% better performance than previous models and exceeds Ecodesign standards by 30%.”
The new heat pumps have noise levels ranging from 78 dB(A) and 10 dB(A).
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
