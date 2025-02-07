Sunrise brief: Federal pause to solar permitting and wetland approvals

Indigenized Energy completes Solar for All projects Residential solar installations in South Dakota and Montana are the first of many solar-plus-storage projects for members of the Tribal Renewable Energy Coalition.

U.S. energy storage market thrives despite political and market uncertainty A recent webinar by Clean Energy States Alliance highlighted how the Investment Tax Credit for standalone storage has supercharged growth, but new import duties and supply chain risks could slow progress.

Federal pause to solar permitting and wetland approvals Multiple agencies, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Secretary of the Interior, which oversees the Bureau of Land Management, have halted approvals for wind and solar projects on federal land and in federally regulated areas.

Startup EPC brings deep experience to U.S. solar and battery energy storage development The team of solar veterans behind Aquila Energy intend to focus on deploying new and repowering aging clean energy sites by collaborating on engineering, supply chain management and construction across each solar and battery energy storage project

Commercial solar provider Altus Power acquired for $2.2 billion TPG acquired the business through its Rise Climate investment platform. Upon approval, the company will transition from a publicly-traded business to a privately-held one.

Solar project costs, without subsidies, are “within touching distance” of new gas plants A report from BloombergNEF said fixed-axis solar levelized cost of energy is expected to fall 2%, while battery energy storage LCOE is expected to decrease 11%.