Startup EPC brings deep experience to U.S. solar and battery energy storage development

Aquila Energy announced its launch in the U.S. solar and battery energy storage market.

Made up of a team of solar specialists who worked together at Borrego Solar for a decade, the group reunited at Coldwell Solar, a California-based solar design, engineering and construction firm that provided Aquila’s first round of funding.

California-based Aquila is an EPC that intends to take a “comprehensive approach that leverages preliminary engineering and deep market expertise to deliver smooth, on-time and on-budget outcomes for developers, IPPs, partners and communities.”

The new company intends to focus on deploying new and repowering aging clean energy sites by collaborating on engineering, supply chain management and construction across each solar and battery energy storage project.

Aquila said it begins by assessing site topography and evaluating environmental studies and then using those findings to develop a clear layout and design strategy to meet the requirements of each authority having jurisdiction (AHJ).

Its electrical and supply chain teams use a “best-value procurement strategy” to partner with Tier-1 original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), the company said. Aquila intends to deploy Lean Six Sigma principles, which emphasize having an in-depth knowledge of internal processes as well as customer needs in order to deliver excellent service and products. By deploying these principles throughout the planning and construction phases, Aquila expects to reduce waste, improve quality and safety.

“Aquila is setting new industry benchmarks by leveraging decades of proven experience,” says Joe Meiltoft, CFO of Aquila. “By focusing on fostering deep, value-driven partnerships, our team successfully delivers tailored, high-impact solutions that drive efficiency, innovation and reliability. As a result, we have a strong project pipeline, a robust revenue model and an exceptional track record.”

The company name, Aquila, was inspired by CEO Brian Barker’s work on a community-driven solar project at the Aquila Game Reserve in South Africa, which provided hundreds of jobs and helped revitalize the town of Touwsrivier. Aquila says that project represents its core values, and it intends to use it as a blueprint for being an economic and environmental steward to the businesses and communities the company serves throughout the U.S.

Barker noted that Aquila will remain committed to safety and well-being of its employees, partners, and the communities it serves. “Our mission is to lead the renewable energy industry with innovation, integrity, and a steadfast commitment to safety,” he said.