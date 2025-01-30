Sunrise brief: Nextracker delivers strong earnings amid market uncertainty

People on the move: Azimuth Renewables, LPL Solar and Array Technologies Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.
Agrivoltaics business model analysis shows 16% to 43% return on investment An analysis of sheep-raising and grazing costs indicates that breeding flocks yield higher overall profits, while purchasing and reselling a new flock each year may result in a higher return on investment due to reduced off-season upkeep costs.
Nextracker delivers strong earnings amid market uncertainty The solar tracker provider delivered $679 million in gross profits in its fiscal year 2025 Q3 earnings report.
Unleashing American Energy order will slow electric vehicle adoption in U.S. A recent Wood Mackenzie report estimates that enforcement of the new policy could mean a drop of nearly 10% in plug-in EV adoption.
Indigenous people’s sustainability legacy empowered in Ontario solar initiative The program offers citizens of the Métis Nation in Ontario, Canada a one-time, forgivable loan toward installing a rooftop solar system.
Massachusetts considers five-day residential solar permits, 20% distributed energy and more Massachusetts lawmakers are pushing forward a slate of clean energy bills aimed at accelerating the state’s transition to 100% renewable power.
Meteomatics secures $22 million to help businesses navigate extreme weather impacts Meteomatics will use the funding to help meet the growing demand for insights into hyperlocal extreme weather events.
SEIA calls for 700 GWh of U.S. energy storage by 2030 The U.S. solar trade body has outlined analysis and policy recommendations for an ambitious energy storage rollout by 2030, including 10 million distributed storage systems.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.