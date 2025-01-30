Sunrise brief: Nextracker delivers strong earnings amid market uncertainty

People on the move: Azimuth Renewables, LPL Solar and Array Technologies Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.

Agrivoltaics business model analysis shows 16% to 43% return on investment An analysis of sheep-raising and grazing costs indicates that breeding flocks yield higher overall profits, while purchasing and reselling a new flock each year may result in a higher return on investment due to reduced off-season upkeep costs.

Nextracker delivers strong earnings amid market uncertainty The solar tracker provider delivered $679 million in gross profits in its fiscal year 2025 Q3 earnings report.

Unleashing American Energy order will slow electric vehicle adoption in U.S. A recent Wood Mackenzie report estimates that enforcement of the new policy could mean a drop of nearly 10% in plug-in EV adoption.

Indigenous people’s sustainability legacy empowered in Ontario solar initiative The program offers citizens of the Métis Nation in Ontario, Canada a one-time, forgivable loan toward installing a rooftop solar system.

Massachusetts considers five-day residential solar permits, 20% distributed energy and more Massachusetts lawmakers are pushing forward a slate of clean energy bills aimed at accelerating the state’s transition to 100% renewable power.

Meteomatics secures $22 million to help businesses navigate extreme weather impacts Meteomatics will use the funding to help meet the growing demand for insights into hyperlocal extreme weather events.

SEIA calls for 700 GWh of U.S. energy storage by 2030 The U.S. solar trade body has outlined analysis and policy recommendations for an ambitious energy storage rollout by 2030, including 10 million distributed storage systems.