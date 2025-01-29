Massachusetts considers five-day residential solar permits, 20% distributed energy and more

Lawmakers in Massachusetts submitted a series of clean energy bills as part of the state’s continued effort to reach 100% clean energy and net-zero emissions by 2050.

The first bill, An Act Facilitating Distributed Energy Resources in the Commonwealth, proposes the development of a digital residential solar permit system for projects up to 25 kW ac in inverter capacity.

A key provision ensures that if a permit application meets all submission requirements and officials take no action within five business days, it is automatically approved. Additionally, the bill prohibits electricity companies from imposing study or transformer fees on behind-the-meter simplified interconnection applications for systems under 25 kW ac.

The legislation mandates that municipalities with populations of 5,000 or more implement the digital permitting system by July 1, 2027. It also describes the platform as:

Software that automates plan review, automatically produces code-compliant approvals, accepts online payments for permitting fees if permitting fees are levied, and instantly issues permits and permit revisions for residential photovoltaic systems.

Sen. Jamie Eldridge filed the bill (SD 2488) on Jan. 17, 2025.

The second bill, An Act Maximizing and Optimizing Small-Scale Assets in Communities, sets a target for distributed energy resources (DERs) to supply at least 20% of Massachusetts’ total electric load by December 31, 2035.

The bill defines DERs broadly, including solar, energy storage and other clean energy technologies that can connect to the distributed power grid. It also requires electric utilities to establish a virtual power plant (VPP) program to:

Enable coordinated operation of customer-sited distributed energy resources for peak load reduction and other grid services.

Massachusetts already has an energy storage-based VPP program, ConnectedSolutions, which incentivizes residential and commercial customers to provide grid services through battery storage.

Rep. Jack Patrick Lewis (D-Framingham) filed the bill (HD 4155) on Jan. 17, 2025.

A third bill, the Clean Energy Equity Act (SD 1632 / HD 1855), aims to ensure that the benefits of the clean energy transition reach communities most affected by pollution, climate change, and past energy injustices.

The bill would establish an Office of Environmental Justice and Equity to oversee the equitable distribution of clean energy programs, working with stakeholders to define and implement tangible benefits such as bill savings and job creation. It also directs the office to monitor barriers to participation and issue reports ensuring alignment across state programs.

“With the Trump administration already halting Justice40 on day one, Massachusetts needs the Clean Energy Equity Act more than ever,” said Elena Weissmann, Northeast Regional Director at Vote Solar.

The bill is sponsored by Representative Steven Owens (D-Watertown) and Senator Liz Miranda (D-Roxbury).