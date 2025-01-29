SEIA calls for 700 GWh of U.S. energy storage by 2030

From ESS News

Industry forecasts show that energy storage is set to reach roughly 450 GWh by 2030 under a baseline scenario, but the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) argues that more is needed to ensure America’s energy security and resilience.

In its new whitepaper, the U.S. solar trade body has unveiled a vision for 700 GWh of energy storage by 2030, including an ambitious target to deploy 10 million distributed storage installations.

“Increasing deployment to 700 GWh by 2030 is a better match for the pace of forecasted load growth and renewable deployment that is being unleashed. Having a robust level of storage ready to deploy will allow grid operators to fully use midday excess solar energy to power the grid during nighttime hours,” the paper reads.

To read the full article please visit pv magazine’s ESS News