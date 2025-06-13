DESRI begins construction on 205 MW solar, 1,000 MWh storage project in Arizona

DESRI announced the Catclaw Solar and Storage project in Buckeye, Ariz. has received financial notice to proceed and begin construction. The project was acquired from Avantus in 2024.

Catclaw Solar and Storage is a 205 MW solar, 250 MW, 1,000 MWh battery energy storage project located in Buckeye, Ariz., servicing the Phoenix metropolitan area. It is expected to commence commercial operations in 2026.

DESRI currently owns 131 MW of operating renewable energy assets and 160 MW of solar assets under construction in Arizona. The Catclaw project represents its first project with the state’s largest utility Arizona Public Service.

“Given skyrocketing demand for new energy and capacity resources across the state, our team is happy to pair reliable and cost-effective resources with this need,” said Bob Schoenherr, chief strategy officer, DESRI.

The project has secured a 20-year power purchase agreement with APS and is expected to generate enough electricity to power approximately 40,000 homes each year.

“Catclaw will help power Arizona’s growing energy needs with clean, reliable electricity—especially during times of peak demand,” said Cliff Graham, chief executive officer of Avantus.

RES will serve as the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor, with EPC Services Company as the high-voltage EPC service provider. Tesla will provide battery storage equipment for the project. Invenergy Services will provide ongoing operations and maintenance services once the facility is operational.

Financing for the construction of the Project was provided by BNP Paribas and Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (NORD/LB) as coordinating lead arrangers; Korea Development Bank, Bank of China and Westpac Banking Corporation as joint lead arrangers; Comerica Bank as mandated lead arranger; Flagstar Bank as senior managing agent; and Crédit Industriel et Commercial as participant. Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas acted as the administrative agent.

DESRI develops, acquires, owns and operates long-term contracted renewable energy projects across the United States. Its portfolio of contracted, operating, and in-construction renewable energy projects currently includes 70 solar and wind projects representing more than 9 GW of capacity.