In case you missed it: Six big solar stories in the news this week

U.S. battery supplier Powin files for bankruptcy The Oregon-based business has been hit by steepening tariffs as it imported lithium iron-phosphate (LFP) battery components from China.

Enphase Energy co-founder focuses on bigger picture amidst solar-industry turmoil Raghu Belur who helped direct microinverter leader Enphase Energy for nearly two decades, sees today’s volatile U.S. solar policy and industry conditions as mere speed bumps in the irrepressible spread of solar.

Largest battery storage project wins fast-track approval in California The Darden Clean Energy Project, paired with 1.1 GW of solar, will provide enough electricity to power 850,000 homes for four hours.

Battery energy storage prices spike in Q2 2025 Tariffs are greatly affecting the battery energy storage market because it’s one of the remaining clean energy sectors that sources materials mainly from China.

Connecticut House passes community solar bill, remains dead on arrival at Senate Connecticut lawmakers voted to pass expansive community solar legislation that would expire the next day, leaving no time for the Senate to discuss the bill.

Residential solar loan provider Mosaic announces bankruptcy filing The company joins a growing list of major U.S. residential solar players in financial distress or bankruptcy.