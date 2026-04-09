EG4 and Outback Power Advantage programs bring DIY-friendly pre-paid battery leases to homeowners

Texas-based energy storage providers EG4 and Outback Power have announced the rollout of branded “Advantage” programs, which offer what the companies call “professionally managed energy storage systems” to homeowners through pre-paid leases.

Homeowners can select from a list of pre-configured battery systems in standardized bundles, with the option for DIY or installer-led installations. The companies say this standardization and flexibility allows them to keep costs low by avoiding a great deal of customization.

The option to DIY the installation of a battery owned by a third party appears to be unique among all residential battery offerings in the United States, and could result in significant cost savings for customers.

Bundles on offer at program launch each include an EG4 FlexBOSS21 split-phase hybrid inverter along with one of the following equipment configurations:

EG4 GridBOSS + OutBack Power EnergyCell 5 Battery

EG4 GridBOSS + AllWeather WallMount Battery

EG4 Indoor WallMount Battery

OutBack Power EnergyCell 5 Battery

Lease details

Pre-paid leases for the battery bundles are provided through Energy Access 365 Finance, LLC, a subsidiary of Energy Access Innovations, the parent company of both EG4 and Outback Power as well as distributor Signature Solar, one of the outlets through which customers can sign up for the Advantage programs.

Following installation, Energy Access 365 will verify the batteries have been placed in service, and then support the systems with ongoing services, which the companies say “may include system monitoring, health checks, installation verification, and program eligibility management, helping systems continue to perform as expected over time.”

In a statement provided to pv magazine USA, Signature Solar president Brian Pascoe said the primary focus of the programs is providing reliable backup power for the homeowner.

“The system is designed to support everyday use and outage scenarios, with resilience as the priority,” Pascoe said, adding that “Under the agreement, Energy Access 365 retains the ability to optimize and operate the system, including participation in grid programs, in a way that does not compromise the homeowner’s access to backup power.”

The programs make cash incentives of up to 30% of the cost of the lease available to “eligible homeowners,” but it is unclear whether eligibility hinges on whether the system is used to participate in the grid programs, or if it simply passes through the value of the Section 48E Investment Tax Credit, which will continue to be available for commercially-owned energy storage systems at full value through 2033.

Following the initial 5-year lease term, customers will have the option to purchase the system for fair market value with credit for any unused portion of the lease prepayment.

The programs are available now to select homeowners in Texas and California as part of a limited rollout, with availability based on program capacity and regional participation. Interested homeowners can contact Signature Solar through the Advantage program page on its website.