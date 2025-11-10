Quino Energy closes $10 million to scale organic flow batteries

Long-duration energy storage (LDES) just secured another significant funding boost, with California-based flow battery startup Quino Energy today announcing the close of a $10 million Series A funding round. The investment, led by Atri Energy Transition, underscores the growing conviction that next-generation batteries, rather than just lithium-ion, are the key to firming up high-penetration solar grids.

The financing, which includes an option for an additional $6 million in equity, is explicitly designated to push the company’s proprietary technology out of the lab and into the field. Specifically, Quino will use the capital to scale production of its patented, water-based organic flow battery electrolyte and integrate it into commercially available flow battery hardware for real-world pilot demonstrations.

The technical advantages of Quino’s system position it as a direct threat to existing flow battery giants, namely those using vanadium. According to the company, its electrolyte is made using a novel, zero-waste continuous-flow production process that utilizes inexpensive and abundant precursors derived from coal tar.

The company said its organic approach yields two benefits for developers and the grid, the first being cost. Quino projects its electrolyte can achieve a cost that is significantly lower than vanadium—potentially as low as one-quarter the cost at GWh scale. Furthermore, the use of widely available feedstocks supports the push for a fully U.S.-sourced energy storage supply chain.

Second Quino said its technology supports safety. The water-based chemistry is completely non-flammable, eliminating the fire risk associated with other battery chemistries. Crucially, the mildly alkaline, chloride-free electrolyte is compatible with carbon steel storage tanks, meaning developers could potentially repurpose existing oil storage infrastructure for massive-scale battery projects.

The investment from Atri Energy Transition, which focuses exclusively on LDES deployment, signals a clear path to global commercialization for Quino.

The company has secured significant backing from public entities in the past year, confirming its tech-readiness. Earlier in 2025, Quino was awarded $10 million in grant funding from the California Energy Commission (CEC) for an 8 MWh flow battery project at a regional health center, designed to provide critical emergency backup power and resilience. Additionally, the U.S. Department of Energy provided a $5 million grant to support the development of its manufacturing process.

Quino CEO Eugene Beh said the funding marks a pivotal step in establishing the technology as the leading solution for mid- to long-duration storage (8 to 24+ hours), essential for maximizing the value of solar on a grid that increasingly needs clean power delivered for many hours after sunset.

Commercial operation of its first major deployments is expected to begin in 2027.