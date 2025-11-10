Betchtel inks EPC contract for Doral Renewables 430 MW solar, 340 MWh storage project in Texas

Global engineering and construction giant Bechtel has been selected by Doral Renewables to handle the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) for the massive Cold Creek Solar + Storage project in Texas.

The facility, which is set to occupy land across Schleicher and Tom Green counties, represents a significant vote of confidence in the combined solar and storage model for the Texas grid. The project will feature 430 MW of solar generation capacity utilizing over 850,000 solar modules, paired with an essential 340 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS).

The co-located storage component is designed to dispatch electricity to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) grid during high-demand periods, addressing the critical reliability concerns that continue to define the market.

For Bechtel, the contract further expands its growing clean energy portfolio. This is the firm’s second major collaboration with Doral Renewables, building on the success of the Mammoth Solar project in Indiana. It also marks the fifth utility-scale solar facility Bechtel has tackled in the Lone Star State.

Scott Austin, Bechtel general manager of renewables & clean power, said the project underscores the strength of an “all-of-the-above energy strategy,” adding that the combination of solar generation and storage will make the Texas grid “stronger and more reliable for years to come.”

Engineering work is officially underway, with commercial operations targeted to begin in 2028. The construction phase is expected to provide a significant economic boost to the region, generating more than 500 jobs at its peak.