Redwood, Crusoe deploy second-life batteries at AI data center for 63 MWh storage

From ess-news
Redwood Materials has launched a new second-life battery storage division with its first major deployment also North America’s largest battery-powered microgrid, in a 12 MW / 63 MWh configuration powering a data center for Crusoe Energy.
The system, located at Redwood’s Sparks, Nevada campus, uses hundreds of repurposed EV battery packs and is paired with solar generation. According to the company, it is the largest second-life battery deployment to date. The modular data center it supplies contains 2,000 GPUs and is designed for AI workloads with high energy demands.
Redwood, founded by Tesla co-founder JB Straubel, is one of North America’s largest battery recyclers. Until now, its business has focused on recovering critical minerals from end-of-life lithium-ion batteries. The new unit, Redwood Energy, extends that model by identifying packs still suitable for stationary storage before recycling them. Many EV batteries retain over 50% of their original capacity, the company says—enough for lower-stress grid applications such as load shifting, solar smoothing, and backup power.
The company estimates that more than 100,000 EVs will be retired in the U.S…
Read the full article on pv magazine’s ESS-news.
