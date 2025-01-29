Indigenous people’s sustainability legacy empowered in Ontario solar initiative

A solar panel program designed to reduce the carbon footprint of homes owned by the Métis Indigenous people across Ontario was launched by the Métis Nation of Ontario. The program also aims to promote green energy among Métis communities.

The Métis Nation is comprised of Indigenous people who descend from a mixed ancestry of European and First Nations people (originally the offspring of First Nations women and European men) in Canada. The Métis are one of the three Aboriginal peoples recognized in Canada’s Constitution Act 1982.

The program offers eligible Métis citizens a one-time, forgivable loan of up to $25,000 CAD toward installing a new 5 kW rooftop solar system. The citizen must maintain ownership of the home as their primary residence for a full 2-year term to earn full forgiveness of the loan.

The solar panel installations “will help Métis Citizens save money on monthly energy costs and grow their economy, all while fighting climate change,” said Steven Guilbeault, the Canadian Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

To be eligible, applicants must:

be a registered Métis Citizen of Ontario, 18 years or older;

be the title owner and occupy their home as their primary residence;

have valid property insurance and up-to-date property taxes; and

reside in Ontario and off reserve.

“From the earliest days of the fur trade to the vibrant communities of today, Métis families have understood the importance of living in harmony with the land,” the Métis Nation of Ontario wrote in a statement. “Practices such as sustainable harvesting and conservation of resources have long been hallmarks of Métis culture in Ontario’s historic Métis communities. This Solar Panel Program is a modern expression of that enduring commitment to protecting the environment for future generations.

The Métis Nation of Ontario, said loan recipients will be responsible for the solar panels’ maintenance throughout their lifespan. Suitable homes should have the following property specifications:

Roof must receive direct sunlight

Roof is structurally sound and at least 280 square feet

Electrical panel must meet minimum requirements as determined by the installer Panel size of at least 100 A with a 125-ampere busbar Room for a double-pole breaker

Must be connected to the grid

To apply, or for additional details such as a breakdown of what is and what is not covered in the loan, click here.

“We are not just reducing energy costs—we are building a legacy of sustainability for Métis families across the province,” the Métis Nation of Ontario’s Councillor for the Abitibi-Inland Métis Community, Jacques Picotte, said.