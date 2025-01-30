Meteomatics secures $22 million to help businesses navigate extreme weather impacts

Meteomatics, a Swiss weather intelligence company that forecasts the weather’s impact on some of the world’s leading businesses, closed a $22 million Series-C funding round, which was led by Armira Growth.

Meteomatics said it will use the funding to scale its operations further into the U.S. to meet bussiness’s growing demand for real-time insights into hyperlocal weather events caused by extreme weather.

Meteomatics said extreme weather has become more frequent and is more severely impacting businesses. As a result, Meteomatics said it is seeing a significant demand from companies across many industries, including energy, insurance, agriculture, aviation and automotive. Along with extreme weather, everyday shifts in weather conditions and long-term climate trends can also significantly affect a business’s offerings and operations, Meteomatics said.

The U.S. experienced 27 confirmed climate-disaster events that exceeded $1 billion each in 2024, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information. Citing the World Economic Forum, Meteomatics said businesses that fail to adapt to weather and climate risks could lose up to 7% of earnings annually by 2035.

Meteomatics said government and commercial weather observation technologies “currently lack precision and the ability for companies to effectively detect and forecast weather events created in the low-level airspace, such as fog, precipitation, wind, hail, storms and fluctuating temperatures.” This is because government and commercial weather observation technologies use weather models that run wide resolutions of between 10 km and 50 km, and only update three to four times a day, according to Meteomatics.

With a weather model that runs hourly at a resolution of 1 km, Meteomatics said it is “fine enough to accurately detect even the smallest meteorological phenomena.”

The company estimated that even a 1% difference in forecast error can trigger economic losses of several million dollars per year, accuracy is important is estimating when, where, and how much energy will be fed into the grid, at any time and any coordinate in the world.

The weather intelligence company was founded in 2012 by Martin Fengler after he was on an airplane that experienced turbulence, and he realized the need for hyperlocal weather forecasts. Meteomatics set out to revolutionize weather forecasting by using a next-generation forecasting engine combined with the potential of yet-untapped weather data measured by Meteodrones, which are operated by the company’s drone pilots and collect weather data from the lower and middle atmosphere. The company said these drones make it possible to carry out high-resolution and direct measurements of temperature, humidity, air pressure and wind—all of which are incorporated into weather model calculations.

Meteomatics has U.S. operations in Exton, Pennsylvania, and began making its technology and data available to U.S.-based traditional and renewable energy companies and investors in 2023. The company said users can use its data to improve energy management, navigate stressors on the power grid, minimize risks and optimize earnings.

In addition to determining how much weather will be sent to the grid, Meteomatics’ data can forecast when there may be events that could damage power plant infrastructure and prevent interruptions in service, the company reports. For example, wildfires and hurricanes specifically impact transmission lines, while droughts can damage the reservoirs of hydropower plants. Meteomatics said that with accurate forecasts, companies can better protect consumers and infrastructures and avoid interruptions to operations. ​​