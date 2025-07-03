In case you missed it: Six big solar stories in the news this week

House passage of One Big Beautiful Bill sends solar industry reeling Despite vocal bipartisan support for clean energy tax credits, House and Senate Republicans failed to adjust policies that would continue the rapid build out of domestic clean energy.

Senate rushes reconciliation bill that launches new attacks on clean energy On Saturday the Senate moved the reconciliation bill to debate by the slimmest of margins.

Largest solar project in Wisconsin history gets the wildlife greenlight The Wisconsin Wildlife Federation and Vista Sands Solar project reached an agreement to allow the 1.3 GW project to maintain its size while also protecting the greater prairie-chickens.

Maine’s governor signs controversial net-metering reforms into law Solar advocates warn that the reforms will have a “chilling effect” on the state’s clean energy future.

New Jersey unanimously passes bill for automated solar permitting While other states’ bills to remove solar permitting bottlenecks fell flat this year, New Jersey unanimously passed a permitting bill in “one of those rare wins.”

Solar cost of electricity beats lowest-cost fossil fuel – even without tax credits Lazard’s analysis of levelized cost of electricity across fuel types finds that new-build utility-scale solar, even without subsidy, is less costly than new build natural gas, and competes with already-operating gas plants.

