Oregon Department of Energy announces $1.1 million in re-purposed funding for solar and storage rebates

The Oregon Department of Energy (ODOE) has announced it will temporarily reopen the state’s popular solar and storage rebate program on June 15, 2026.

The program, which initially ran out of funding in mid-2024, will be backed by $1.1 million the ODOE says comes from administrative savings and canceled or incomplete rebate projects from prior rounds.

Rebates for solar and storage under the program are available to homeowners across the state, with up to $5,000 for home solar, $2,500 for home energy storage and $30,000 for eligible low-income service providers — a category that includes nonprofits, municipalities, or other organizations serving low-income Oregonians.

“We’re excited to be able to offer a new round of solar and storage rebates through this program,” said Janine Benner, ODOE director, in a statement. “In addition to supporting Oregon’s solar industry, the program also expands access to renewable energy and resilience to Oregonians across the state, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and saving money on their electricity bills.”

Rebates are issued to ODOE-approved contractors, who pass the full amount of the rebate on as up-front savings to their customers. Customers of Portland General Electric and Pacific Power can receive additional incentives for solar and energy storage from the non-profit Energy Trust of Oregon, including incentives for residential, commercial, multifamily properties and farms.

Contractors who had previously registered to participate in the program are eligible to participate, and ODOE is now accepting registrations from contractors who have not previously been approved to participate.

First authorized by the Oregon legislature in 2019, the program has paid more than $23.5 million in rebates to eligible participants. ODOE said it expects the funding to be reserved quickly following the June 15 launch.

More details for homeowners, contractors and low-income service providers is available at the solar and storage program page on the ODOE website.