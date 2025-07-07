Tesla deploys 9.6 GWh of batteries in Q2, 10 GWh Nevada cell factory ‘nears completion’

On July 2, 2025, Tesla reported deploying 9.6 GWh of energy storage in the second quarter. A few days earlier, the company shared a video of its nearly complete 10 GWh-per-year lithium iron phosphate battery cell factory in Nevada.

The Nevada facility will produce prismatic cells for Tesla’s grid-scale energy storage products, likely supplying the nearby Megapack manufacturing plant.

Tesla is outfitting the plant with manufacturing equipment purchased from Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL), one of the world’s largest battery makers. The company previously trained its team on a pilot line of older CATL hardware.

Currently, Tesla’s Megafactories in Nevada and Shanghai assemble battery cells sourced from CATL’s Chinese facilities. In Nevada, these imports have been subject to tariffs, as noted on the company’s first-quarter earnings call.

Tesla is also building an additional Megapack factory in Texas. During the same earnings call, executives said they expect to begin refining lithium and producing cathodes domestically in 2025. Tesla reported a volume of orders in “gigawatt-hour” quantities and projected eventual demand in the terawatt-hour range.

Several recent gigawatt-hour-scale grid storage projects in California and Texas, developed by other companies, reflect the growing market demand Tesla is aiming to supply.

The 9.6 GWh deployed in the second quarter marks Tesla’s third-highest quarterly total, slightly above the 9.4 GWh in Q2 2024. Year to date, Tesla has deployed 20 GWh, up 48% compared with the first half of 2024.

Since the Nevada Megafactory ramp began appearing in the company’s deployment figures – for the past five quarters, Tesla has delivered just over 47 GWhs—a 32% increase over the 35 GWh combined from the prior 33 quarters that the company has reported battery data.

The company is on track to surpass 100 GWh total deployed within the next two quarters.

Across its three Megapack manufacturing facilities—two in Nevada and one in Shanghai—Tesla has a combined annual production capacity of about 83 GWh per year. Both the Nevada and Shanghai plants are still ramping toward their respective 40 GWh peak capacities. Over the past four quarters, Tesla deployed 37.9 GWh, which is just above the prior quarter’s rolling total of 37.7 GWh, suggesting a factory utilization rate around 45%.

Energy-related revenue has become a growing share of Tesla’s business. In 2024, energy products accounted for more than 10% of total revenue for the first time, reaching nearly 12% in the second and fourth quarters. In the first quarter of 2025, energy revenue jumped to 14% of the total, boosted by a slowdown in vehicle sales.