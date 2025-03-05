Deals for 1.12 GWh of battery energy storage in the U.S.

From ESS News

In California, Swedish company Eolus has sold the 100 MW/400 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) it had been developing since 2019 to an unnamed buyer, and Arevon Energy Inc. closed a $258 million finance package for its 200 MW/400 MWh Peregrine Energy Storage project.

Further east, SMT Energy has secured $135 million for its 160 MW/320 MWh SMT Houston IV BESS, which will supply the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) grid.

Arevon announced on Tuesday it had closed a funding package for its Peregrine BESS in San Diego’s Barrio Logan community, also in California.

The developer said it borrowed $179 million as bridge loans, with Santander as lead arranger, and then Acadia Infrastructure Capital and its unnamed equity partner paid $79 million for a stake in the site.

The Peregrine project features Tesla Megapack 2 XL utility-scale batteries.

