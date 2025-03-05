Deals for 1.12 GWh of battery energy storage in the U.S.

Two more grid-scale batteries in California, and one in Texas, are nearing completion after funding and sale transactions have been closed.

From ESS News

In California, Swedish company Eolus has sold the 100 MW/400 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) it had been developing since 2019 to an unnamed buyer, and Arevon Energy Inc. closed a $258 million finance package for its 200 MW/400 MWh Peregrine Energy Storage project.

Further east, SMT Energy has secured $135 million for its 160 MW/320 MWh SMT Houston IV BESS, which will supply the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) grid.

Arevon announced on Tuesday it had closed a funding package for its Peregrine BESS in San Diego’s Barrio Logan community, also in California.

The developer said it borrowed $179 million as bridge loans, with Santander as lead arranger, and then Acadia Infrastructure Capital and its unnamed equity partner paid $79 million for a stake in the site.

The Peregrine project features Tesla Megapack 2 XL utility-scale batteries.

