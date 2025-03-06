Tesla lands tax abatement for Texas Megapack factory

From ESS-news
After starting production at its Shanghai energy storage factory last month, Tesla is now set to deliver another BESS manufacturing facility on the home soil.
Waller County, Texas, approved on Wednesday a tax deal for the manufacturer to build and operate its Megapack factory in an industrial park owned by Real Property Improvements. Tesla already held the lease on the 1 million square-foot building by a third party, logistics company DB Schenker.
The tax abatement covers two phases. The first one includes improvements to the manufacturing facility amounting to $44 million, such as grid connection capacity and HVAC. It also includes the installation of Megapack manufacturing equipment to the tune of $150 million.
The next phase of the deal involves a new $31 million distribution facility and Tesla’s investment of about $2 million in distribution equipment and building upgrades.
However, the tax abatement is conditional on an agreement with the City of Brookfield. If approved, the Texas factory is expected to employ 1,500 workers by its third year of operation.
The news doesn’t come out of the blue. In late January, CEO Elon Musk confirmed on the company’s Q4 2024 Earnings Call that Tesla was already building its third Megapack plant, but did not disclose the location.
Read the full story on ESS-news.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.