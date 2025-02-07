Moss Landing fire leads to emergency regulations

Less than a month after a BESS fire at the Moss Landing Energy Storage Facility in Monterey County, California, the Orange County Board of Supervisors enacted an ‘urgency ordinance’ to place a temporary moratorium permitting BESS facilities.
The fire at the Moss Landing Phase 1 project erupted at the 300 MW Phase I energy storage indoor facility on January 16 around 3 pm, causing evacuations of as many as 1,200 residents due to concerns over hazardous materials and potential chemical releases.
Along with local actions, state-level legislative responses are emerging. On January 23, 2025, State Assemblymember Dawn Addis, representing the Moss Landing district, introduced Assembly Bill 303 (Battery Energy Safety & Accountability Act). The bill proposes significant restrictions on BESS developments, including:
- Prohibiting BESS facilities of 200MWh or greater within 3,200 feet of sensitive receptors
- Restricting development on environmentally sensitive sites
- Repealing 2022 permitting reforms that had expedited state approvals for these facilities under California’s climate change initiatives
The American Clean Power Association has expressed concerns about the bill’s broad scope.
In addition, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has proposed further regulations for a March 13 voting meeting, which would, among other things: 1) implement Senate Bill (SB) 1383 to establish new standards for the maintenance and operation of battery energy storage facilities, and 2) increase oversight over emergency response action plans for battery energy storage facilities.
Read the full story on our ESS News website
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.