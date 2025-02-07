Moss Landing fire leads to emergency regulations

From ESS News

Less than a month after a BESS fire at the Moss Landing Energy Storage Facility in Monterey County, California, the Orange County Board of Supervisors enacted an ‘urgency ordinance’ to place a temporary moratorium permitting BESS facilities.

The fire at the Moss Landing Phase 1 project erupted at the 300 MW Phase I energy storage indoor facility on January 16 around 3 pm, causing evacuations of as many as 1,200 residents due to concerns over hazardous materials and potential chemical releases.

Along with local actions, state-level legislative responses are emerging. On January 23, 2025, State Assemblymember Dawn Addis, representing the Moss Landing district, introduced Assembly Bill 303 (Battery Energy Safety & Accountability Act). The bill proposes significant restrictions on BESS developments, including:

Prohibiting BESS facilities of 200MWh or greater within 3,200 feet of sensitive receptors

Restricting development on environmentally sensitive sites

Repealing 2022 permitting reforms that had expedited state approvals for these facilities under California’s climate change initiatives

The American Clean Power Association has expressed concerns about the bill’s broad scope.

In addition, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has proposed further regulations for a March 13 voting meeting, which would, among other things: 1) implement Senate Bill (SB) 1383 to establish new standards for the maintenance and operation of battery energy storage facilities, and 2) increase oversight over emergency response action plans for battery energy storage facilities.

