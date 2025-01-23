Sunrise brief: Where does solar stand in Trump’s ‘all the above’ energy policy?

Clean hydrogen set for commercial liftoff by 2030 Department of Energy report says planned project capacity increased 26% in 2024.

Indiana utility favors managed EV charging once 5% of customers have EV chargers Utility AES Indiana and software provider Camus said in a study that the utility can best reduce costs by preparing now to launch managed EV charging by early 2029, when it projects 5% of its customers will have installed EV chargers.

People on the move: Peak Energy, American Clean Power, Palmetto and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and energy transition finance.

Google-supported solar projects double Oklahoma solar capacity Five planned solar facilities will add more than 700 MW of capacity to a state that currently has only 376 MW of solar installed.

Where does solar stand in Trump’s ‘all the above’ energy policy? Wind and EVs have come under the crosshairs for the Trump Administration, while solar has been relatively unscathed – so far.

There will be sun: Texas’ $50 billion solar land boom A study backed by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and others said solar, batteries, and wind is expected to contribute over $20 billion in tax revenue and nearly $30 billion in payments to landowners.

Actionable insights to safeguard solar projects from hail damage The second article in a two-part series from VDE Americas looks at hail risk mitigation measures that continue advancing through improved materials, prediction capabilities and refined stow strategies.