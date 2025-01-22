People on the move: Peak Energy, American Clean Power, Palmetto and more

Peak Energy has added Geoff Brown as chief strategy officer. Previously Brown was president and then CEO of Powin, a specialist in commercializing energy storage solutions, which he led from a start-up to over $2B of revenue over seven years. This news comes off the heels of Peak’s acquisition of Quidnik last year, a startup company founded by Brown to develop domestic battery manufacturing solutions. He is expected to lead the development of Peak’s first domestic gigafactory and deepen the company’s ties to customers throughout the industry.

Moss & Associates, a U.S.-based construction contractor of enterprise solar fields, announced that Steve Hope has been named chief financial officer. This rounds out the promotion and hiring of several C-suite executives for the $3.2 billion firm. As it has grown rapidly over the past two years, Moss has named a new general counsel, chief HR officer, a new solar division chief technology officer, and other senior positions.

Frank Macchiarola is the new chief advocacy officer at American Clean Power Association (ACP), where he will lead federal and state government affairs and political activities for the clean power sector.

American Clean Power-California (ACP-CA) announced that veteran journalist Wes Venteicher will join the ACP-CA team as communications director. In this role, Venteicher will shape the voice of California’s clean energy leaders, supporting the organization’s work with California state policymakers to develop cost-effective solutions to the climate crisis, create the next generation of clean power jobs, and produce the reliable, affordable, 100% clean utility-scale energy Californians are depending on. Venteicher brings to this role deep expertise on the policy and politics of energy from his time as a POLITICO reporter in Sacramento, where he wrote with authority and insight on California’s energy transition including pieces on offshore and onshore wind, solar, transmission and distribution.

Palmetto, a software company enabling consumer adoption of climate technology products and services, announced that Neil Chatterjee joined the company full-time as Palmettos first chief government affairs officer. Chatterjee served on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) from 2017 to 2021; during this time, he served twice as Chairman of the Commission under President Donald Trump. Prior to joining Palmetto full-time, Chatterjee served as an advisor to the Company for over three years while at law firm Hogan Lovells, and also served on Palmetto’s board of directors for a one-year term as an independent director. This new role reflects a natural evolution of Chatterjee’s long-standing relationship with the Company and Palmetto’s Founder, CEO and Chairman, Chris Kemper.

ArcLight Capital Partners and its Fund VII portfolio company Elevate Renewables, a battery storage developer, announced the appointment of Joshua Rogol as Elevate’s CEO. Joshua was previously President of Strata Clean Energy, having played an instrumental role in their growth to becoming one of the largest domestic independent battery developers and operators.

Eric Cherniss, who was previously president of Elevate has been promoted to head of development for ArcLight. As CEO, Joshua and the Elevate team will look to build on their prior success, existing significant battery development portfolio, and leverage ArcLight’s deep power expertise to pursue brownfield and data center-related battery development opportunities.

The Drives and Motion Division of Yaskawa America announced the appointment of Doug Burnside to the position of Drives Group vice president. Burnside replaces Mark Bernicky in that position, who will be taking on a new role for Yaskawa, focused on strengthening customer relationships. Prior to joining the Drives group, Burnside was VP of sales and marketing at Yaskawa America’s Motoman Robotics Division, where he led robot business growth in sales, profitability, and market share since 2017. Before Sales, Doug was VP of customer satisfaction at the Motoman Robotics Division.