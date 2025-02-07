Trump administration pulls the plug on funding electric vehicle charging networks

The Trump administration is blocking funds to states intended to support the build out of a national electric vehicle (EV) charging network.
The Biden Administration announced funds in support of its goal of building out a convenient, affordable and made-in-America national network of EV chargers.
Called the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program, it planned to fund $5 billion for states to build charging networks along highways and the Federal Highway Administration had approved states’ plans.
Instead, the Federal Transportation Department sent a letter to states informing them that it was suspending approval of spending plans for the EV charger money.
Emily Biondi of the Federal Highway Administration said the agency was rescinding approval of all state plans for the program.
“The new leadership of the Department of Transportation has decided to review the policies underlying the implementation of the NEVI Formula Program,” wrote Biondi.
The letter explained that “no new obligations may occur under the NEVI Formula Program until the updated final NEVI Formula Program Guidance is issued and new State plans are submitted and approved.”
The EV market has taken off in recent years, with sales more than quadrupling in recent years. Publicly available charging ports have grown 70%, and more than 4 million EVs are now on the road, said the Department of Transportation. The Biden-Harris Administration plan had called for at least 500,000 publicly available chargers by 2030.
