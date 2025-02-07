Maine community solar portfolio receives $118.2 million in financing

A portfolio of four community solar projects in Maine are expected to benefit from $118.2 million in financing. BlueWave, the projects’ developer, owner and operator, said the 22.7 MW dc portfolio are qualified for Maine’s Net Energy Billing (NEB) program.
The financing includes a debt raise of $48.2 million with City National Bank and a tax equity raise of $70 million with First American Commercial Bancorp. Bluewave said the financing will support equipment and infrastructure used across four community solar project sites.
Forty-three small businesses that are participating in Maine’s net energy billing program will receive the solar credits on their energy bill from the 22.7 MW dc produced by the projects.
Maine’s NEB program is part of the state’s commitment to reach 80% renewable energy by 2030 and 100% by 2050. Net energy billing (also known as “net metering”) is a billing mechanism that credits solar energy system owners for the electricity they add to the grid. Maine has two programs under NEB: The kWh Credit Program, available to all electric utility customers, provides kWh credits on participating customers’ electricity bills; and the Tariff Rate Program, which is available to non-residential customers, provides dollar credits on participating customers’ electricity bills.
According to BlueWave, the arrays produce enough energy to support an estimated 4,685 households, based on the average annual consumption of Maine’s residential electrical consumers. The projects’ construction was completed in 2024.
BlueWave is known for its community solar, agrivoltaics, and floating-solar projects. For example, BlueWave helped develop an agrivoltaic project owned by Navisun that combines solar with blueberries by positioning solar panels above the existing wild blueberry farm field.
(See also: “Dual-purpose solar makes a greater impact” and “The evolving art and science of agrivoltaics”)
“As a certified B Corp, our work is rooted in a commitment to using our business as a force for good,” said BlueWave CEO and co-founder Trevor Hardy.
A B Corp is a for-profit corporation that is certified for meeting a high standard of verified performance, accountability and transparency on certain factors, such as its supply chain practices, input materials, employee benefits and charitable giving.
BlueWave was acquired by Axium Infrastructure in 2022, but continues to operate under the BlueWave name.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.