Sunrise brief: Comparing customer value of solar-plus-storage under net energy metering versus net energy billing

Reducing interconnection time to one year is a draft long-term goal of DOE’s i2X initiative For the near term, the initiative has a draft goal of reducing interconnection schedules and costs for large-scale renewable and storage projects by 50% within five years.

Comparing customer value of solar-plus-storage under net energy metering versus net energy billing Economist-at-large Ahmad Faruqui reviews the customer incentive to install rooftop solar and energy storage under various California rate structures.

California utility to deploy 20 MWh storage and 10 MW rooftop solar VPP system SMUD’s My Energy Optimizer Partner+ program will be able to scale up to 54 MWh / 27 MW storage and solar capacity over time.

Tracking solar policy winners and losers in the Southeast The Southern Environmental Law Center shares its review of policies slowing down or speeding up the adoption of solar in the South.

Is 2022 the year that launched the U.S. solar industrial revolution? The U.S. solar landscape shifted in 2022 with the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. One result is that manufacturers are clamoring to set up shop to fill in the gaps in the domestic supply chain.

Philadelphia transit authority unveils second Lightsource solar deployment The second solar project installation for SEPTA meets 20% of the transit authority’s electricity demand with clean power.

Nonprofit offers community solar informational resource Solar United Neighbors announced the nationwide launch of its Community Solar Project platform.