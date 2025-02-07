In case you missed it: Six big solar stories in the news this week

U.S. raises solar polysilicon, wafer and cell tariffs from China to 60% After the Biden administration doubled Section 301 tariffs from 25% to 50%, the Trump administration has added another 10%.
Hidden fastener solar mount requires no holes in exterior roofing layer A new attachment for asphalt shingle and composite slate roofs enables solar installation without boring holes through the external roofing layer has been awarded as an American-Made Solar Prize semifinalist. It is developed by Martin Solar and Roofing.
Rural Energy for America grantee reports federal non-payment for 2024 work “Consider us the canary in the coal mine,” says a statement from Zero Emissions Northwest.
Sunnova to integrate OpenSolar AI design tool The integration will include OpenSolar’s AI technology, which aims to make the design process faster for Sunnova’s sales, design, and installation platform users.
U.S. surpasses 50 GW of solar module manufacturing capacity The buildout is happening across the domestic solar supply chain and, at full capacity, planned facilities will produce enough to meet the demand for solar in the U.S., according to the Solar Energy Industries Association.
Energy groups head to Washington in lobbying blitz Today groups that represent over 2,000 companies are holding over 100 meetings with members of Congress and staff from both parties to discuss how the tax credits are helping to drive a strong energy and manufacturing economy.
