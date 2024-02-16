Blue Ridge Power plans 164 MW solar tracker-based plant in Virginia

Blue Ridge Power, a North Carolina-based developer with 7 GW of solar complete and 1.5 GW under construction, is planning a 164 MW project in Virginia. The project is expected to generate the amount of electricity needed to power more than 17,000 homes while avoiding nearly 294,000 tons of CO2.

Soltec, a Spanish tracker specialist, will supply 164 MW of its SF7 tracker for the project. The SF7 was introduced to the U.S. market last month, and it is not only designed to adapt to terrain, but it can be locally manufactured, the company reports.

By reducing pile counts, the tracker is designed to be easy to install in the field. The tracker’s mounting tolerances range from 20 to 40 inches, and Soltec reports that the solar tracker can be installed on slopes of up to 17% and can be customized.

The SF7 tracker features wireless communication designed to withstand low temperatures. It uses Soltec’s TeamTrack system to ensure maximum production, delivering up to 6.8% more yield, Soltec reports. This works by minimizing shading losses between rows, especially on uneven terrain. Bifacial tracking also boosts efficiency, the company says, optimizing its position to make use of both sides of the module.

“It is a pleasure for us to continue contributing to the decarbonization of the American economy alongside Blue Ridge Power, who is a repeat customer for Soltec,” said Raúl Morales, CEO of Soltec.

Soltec sees the U.S. as a growing market. Europe currently accounts for about 27% of its turnover, with the U.S. accounting for 25% and Latin America 47%.