Sunrise brief: Solar can help with marijuana’s green problem

Vehicle-integrated photovoltaics for electric ground transport Canadian custom module manufacturer Capsolar developed a vehicle integrated PV system (VIPV) for an electric material towing application, reportedly enabling 30% to 40% range increase per battery charge.

Solar can help with marijuana’s green problem Indoor cannabis growth was estimated to use 1% of all U.S. electricity consumption back in 2012, before any states had legalized it. This number has grown like a weed, creating an opportunity for solar to decarbonize operations.

Maryland community solar install to take just nine weeks due to unique mounting Using Erthos mounting system, which places panels directly on the land with no racking or trackers, the project is expected to be installed rapidly and save on land use.