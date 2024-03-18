Sunrise brief: Solar can help with marijuana’s green problem

Vehicle-integrated photovoltaics for electric ground transport Canadian custom module manufacturer Capsolar developed a vehicle integrated PV system (VIPV) for an electric material towing application, reportedly enabling 30% to 40% range increase per battery charge.
Solar can help with marijuana’s green problem Indoor cannabis growth was estimated to use 1% of all U.S. electricity consumption back in 2012, before any states had legalized it. This number has grown like a weed, creating an opportunity for solar to decarbonize operations.
Maryland community solar install to take just nine weeks due to unique mounting Using Erthos mounting system, which places panels directly on the land with no racking or trackers, the project is expected to be installed rapidly and save on land use.
Debunking solar myths: What about all that land? Part four of Dan Shugar’s series on replacing fiction with facts about solar, when the proverbial Uncle Bob comes to dinner.
U.S. solar industry week in review pv magazine USA spotlights news stories of the past week including market trends, project updates, policy changes and more.
