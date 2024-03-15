Maryland community solar install to take just nine weeks due to unique mounting

PureSky Energy announced the acquisition of a 2.47 MW community solar project in Potomac, Maryland from the project’s developer, Chaberton Energy.

Over 4,500 ET Solar modules will be mounted on an Erthos mounting system, and because of the unique qualities of Erthos, the project will take up just 4 acres of land and is expected to take just nine weeks to install. Chaberton told pv magazine USA that being in a suburban setting, the project is significantly land constrained.

“The Erthos solution provides the highest electricity production per acre and also provides a low-profile solution relative to conventional racking systems, which helped us secure the support of the surrounding community,” Chaberton said.

The project is expected to be built this summer using what Erthos calls Earth Mount Solar, because it installs solar on the ground with no mounts or trackers below. While most utility-scale solar installations use single-axis trackers, Erthos said that with the drop in solar module prices, it is more cost-effective to buy additional solar modules to make up for the loss of efficiency from foregoing trackers.

The company said the design also increases panel density, which reduces the amount of land needed. Visual impact is minimal because the modules sit on the ground. And the company says it can install the modules in about half the time.

“This project is not just a step towards expanding our footprint; it’s a leap into the future of solar energy,” said Jared Donald, president and CEO of PureSky Energy. “By utilizing the Erthos mounting system, we are setting a new standard for solar installations that are both community-friendly and efficient.”

PureSky Energy, based in Denver, Colo., is a developer, owner, and operator of community solar, C&I and storage projects. The company entered the U.S. market in 2016 and now has approximately 233 MW installed across 44 sites or under-construction projects expected to be completed in the short term.

Chaberton Energy, based in Maryland, is a public benefit corporation focused on developing sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy projects. Its work ranges from site conception to full operations. After four years of growth, Chaberton reports it controls 650+ MW of community solar sites in Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, California, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, New Mexico, Oregon, New Jersey and Italy.