Vehicle-integrated photovoltaics for electric ground transport

Canada’s Capsolar, a manufacturer of vehicle-integrated PV (VIPV) systems, recently completed an electric tow tractor ground transport project.
“We designed, built and installed the solar PV system, including the electronic and physical integrations. It is used at one of the largest US-based automotive industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs),” Capsolar’s CEO, Samy Benhamza, told pv magazine. “Our customer uses electric ground-support vehicles for heavy-duty material transport.”
The Capsolar system consists of 5.6 kW of power based on 20 solar panels, a high-efficiency controller system, and a data management tracking platform. It enables a 30% to 40% range increase per battery charge, according to Benhamza.
Looking ahead, the Canadian company is in discussion to equip the rest of the OEM’s fleet with “an improved and larger system with higher efficiency.”
The U.S. ground support vehicle project comes on the back of Capsolar completing construction of a 3 MW pilot line at 560.3 m2 facility in Montreal, Quebec.
Capsolar was founded in 2020 and began developing custom PV systems for small vehicles, such as electric golf carts, and has since expanded into electric passenger vehicles, boating and ground transportation applications.
It typically uses cells supplied by US-based manufacturer Maxeon that have 24% efficiency, along with high-efficiency charge controllers to optimize power output. The company can customize module shape, texture, size, and color to match clients’ requests.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.