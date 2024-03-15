Sunrise brief: Direct pay process, tax credit transfer recapture risk, and more

247Solar closer to commercializing modular concentrating solar plant Taking a page from the solar PV and wind industries, the 247Solar Plant is modular and the majority of its components are mass produced and can be assembled at the site.

Direct pay process, tax credit transfer recapture risk and more At the Solar Energy Industry Association’s annual event in Times Square, experts delved into the complexities of the Inflation Reduction Act and its impact on solar financing.

Major U.S. bank signs $140 million tax equity deal for Louisiana solar project Barclays and Lightsource bp agree to finance deal to construct 180 MW Prairie Ronde solar farm in St. Landry Parish.

Florida-based rooftop solar and storage company goes public Regional solar, storage, and energy efficiency provider Sunergy: By Zeo Energy joined the NASDAQ exchange following an acquisition by ESGEN Acquistion Corp.

After-sale support key to boosting off-grid solar A new survey from US-based impact measurement company 60 Decibels shows off-grid energy customers are currently facing a series of challenges such as product affordability, gender inequality, customer support, further investment in minigrids, and over-indebtedness. The report, however, reveals that most users say the quality of their lives “very much improved” thanks to off-grid PV.

U.S. scientists build hybrid energy system integrating PV, radiative cooling The hybrid system has a cooling power of 63.8 W/m2 and a photovoltaic power output of 159.9 W/m2. According to its creators, the cooling capacity provided by the system can be used in buildings or refrigerators.

A “Swiss Army Knife” for home energy management FranklinWH chief commercial officer Vincent Ambrose met with pv magazine USA to share his view of the evolving home energy storage industry.