New York announces $16 million fund for clean hydrogen research and demonstration

New York State Governor Hochul announced $16 million is now available to advance hydrogen projects through the Hydrogen and Clean Fuel Program. The program funds research, development, and demonstration projects of clean hydrogen for industrial processes, transportation, energy storage, and grid support.

The program is currently accepting funding applications for product development proposals and pilot demonstration projects. Applications will be accepted through July 15, 2024.

Clean or “green” hydrogen differs from traditional “blue” hydrogen, by using renewable energy sources like solar and wind rather than fossil fuel-based electricity. The buildout of clean hydrogen is expected to address hard-to-decarbonize end uses.

The funding round comes as part of the pursuit of New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act goal to transition to 100% zero-emission electricity by 2040, one of most ambitious state climate goals in the union.

New York’s scoping plan calls for 18 GW of zero-carbon, firm, dispatchable long duration energy storage capacity is required by 2050.

“New York is taking the lead to build a clean hydrogen ecosystem and growing the nascent industry,” said Governor Hochul.

The program will be administered by New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA).

“While tax credits included in the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act will significantly improve the economics of clean hydrogen projects, the reality is that individual states must also take direct action to accelerate domestic clean hydrogen production and use,” said Hydrogen and Low Carbon Fuels Regional Head DNV Amit Goyal.

Funding for these initiatives is through the New York’s 10-year, $6 billion Clean Energy Fund (CEF) and the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI).

“NYSERDA’s initiative for industrial process heat applications, high volume dense storage, supporting microgrids and enabling heavy duty transport is exactly the kind of state-level support that is needed to complement federal incentives and help further catalyze the hydrogen economy,” said Goyal.

