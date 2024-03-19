Sunrise brief: Can anything topple lithium-ion?

Also on the rise: Tesla’s power play, New York announces clean hydrogen funds, solar wafer market oversupply, and more.

New York announces $16 million fund for clean hydrogen research and demonstration The office of Governor Hochul released funds administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA).

Wafer prices stable-to-soft on market oversupply In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, offers bite-sized analysis on solar PV module supply and price trends.

Oregon makes it easier to connect distributed solar and storage Oregon has enabled more solar on each distribution circuit by setting smart inverter requirements, and has made it easier for export-limiting distributed storage projects to receive interconnection approval.

New modular design for offshore floating photovoltaic platforms A team of scientists from China and the United States studied ways to optimize floating photovoltaics for offshore use. It found that the robustness of the systems was influenced by the size and number of platforms, as well as the types of connections between platforms.

Tesla’s new power play The first installations featuring the Tesla Powerwall 3 are currently being completed in the United States, with the company promoting a fully integrated solar-plus-storage and electric vehicle (EV) residential system, with big backup power capacity. While the first Powerwall created a new market segment, the latest iteration enters a marketplace in oversupply.

