Sunrise brief: Advancing iron and salt batteries with $8 million in seed funding

The role of partnerships and planning in solar and storage asset management Experienced O&M professionals and seasoned asset management teams are the linchpin of consistent and reliable power plant performance.
DOE requests input on draft roadmap to fix utility-scale interconnection The draft roadmap developed through DOE’s i2X stakeholder process details 34 approaches that would help speed interconnection and lower its cost. Last year’s stated goals to reduce interconnection costs and timelines by 50% within five years are not mentioned.
Advancing iron and salt batteries with $8 million in seed funding Inlyte Energy moves forward in development of a nearly 50-year old battery technology with ARPA-A award, recent acquisition of Beta Research and new funding by At One Ventures.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.