Sunrise brief: Advancing iron and salt batteries with $8 million in seed funding

Also on the rise: Enphase stock slides on weakened demand, significantly lowered Q4 guidance. DOE requests input on draft roadmap to fix utility-scale interconnection. And more.

Large sodium metal halide battery cell

Inlyte

The role of partnerships and planning in solar and storage asset management Experienced O&M professionals and seasoned asset management teams are the linchpin of consistent and reliable power plant performance.

DOE requests input on draft roadmap to fix utility-scale interconnection  The draft roadmap developed through DOE’s i2X stakeholder process details 34 approaches that would help speed interconnection and lower its cost. Last year’s stated goals to reduce interconnection costs and timelines by 50% within five years are not mentioned.

Advancing iron and salt batteries with $8 million in seed funding  Inlyte Energy moves forward in development of a nearly 50-year old battery technology with ARPA-A award, recent acquisition of Beta Research and new funding by At One Ventures.

Enphase stock slides on weakened demand, significantly lowered Q4 guidance U.S. revenues dropped 16% from the previous quarter while European sales fell 34%.

