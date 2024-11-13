People on the move: Blue Current, Green Lantern Solar, PosiGen and more

Green Lantern Solar, a renewable energy developer, has promoted Kim Bowie to associate vice president of Development, highlighting her exceptional contributions and rapid rise within the company. Since joining the company in 2021 as assistant director of development and closing coordinator, Bowie’s efficiency and organizational acumen have been crucial in the company’s recent project successes and advancements in operational best practices.

Green Lantern Solar also added Brendan Boland as a director of development. Boland has been actively involved in the origination and development of solar projects in New York and Illinois for nearly five years. Boland’s career in renewables began during an internship at the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA). At Green Lantern Solar, he will spearhead the development of community and small-scale utility solar, C&I solar and battery storage projects in New York, the Midwest and other emerging markets.

Sales Engineering Co., a manufacturers’ representative in the New England electronics market, announced Derek Anderson’s appointment as New England’s new territory sales manager. With over 28 years of sales leadership experience and a robust background in the electronics and semiconductor industries, Derek is charged with driving growth and strengthening partnerships across the region.

Strata Clean Energy appointed Bob Shaffeld to the role of president. With over 32 years in the energy sector, Shaffeld brings a deep expertise in guiding organizations toward a carbon-neutral future. He is highly skilled in the integration of distributed grid and energy storage technologies, ensuring reliable service for all customer classes while advancing sustainability goals. His efforts over the past decade have resulted in the deployment of more than 5 GW of renewable energy.

PosiGen, PBC, a provider of renewable energy and energy efficiency solutions for underserved communities and a Certified B Corporation, announced Jen Pearce‘s promotion to chief operating officer where she will oversee field operations, corporate operations and energy efficiency business functions.

Blue Current, Inc., a startup making solid-state batteries, hired Susan Stone, a seasoned climate tech executive, as CEO. She will oversee Blue Current’s market entry of its silicon-based batteries.