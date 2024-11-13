Sunrise brief: Utility-scale solar tracker provider FTC Solar posts loss in Q3 earnings

U.S. solar industry association at COP29 Leaders of the Solar Energy Industries Association are taking part in COP29 in Azerbaijan to offer guidance on how to responsibly manage the growing renewables industry.
Two Wisconsin solar projects financed through asset purchase agreement The two sites, Good Oak and Gristmill, will be built by OneEnergy Renewables with handover to We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service Corporation and Madison Gas and Electric Company at commercial operations.
Utility-scale solar tracker provider FTC Solar posts loss in Q3 earnings The company posted a loss of $0.10 per share, narrowly missing Wall Street estimates.
esVolta secures $110 million for 300 MWh battery project in California The energy storage facility in San Jose will provide resource adequacy support to Pacific Gas & Electric.
Solar project in Maine transforms contaminated brownfield Thirty years in the making, but the site of a former circuit board recycling facility is now generating 7 MW of solar energy and providing power to 960 subscribers.
