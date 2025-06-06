In case you missed it: Six big solar stories in the news this week

Largest hydrogen plant in North America slated for California Element Resources will use solar power and battery storage to ensure 24/7 production.

Sunnova subsidiary files for bankruptcy protection The residential solar company has been in a downturn for more than a year, with earnings misses, layoffs, changes in leadership and cancellation of a $3 billion loan guarantee.

Meyer Burger files for insolvency, lays off over 900 workers Germany solar manufacturer ceased operations at three subsidiaries, including its new module production facility in Arizona.

Powin Energy’s future hangs in the balance with 250 jobs at stake Powin is the second Oregon-based battery company in recent days to announce looming closures and financial difficulties.

Clean energy bill breezes through Hawaii State Legislature The leading state for residential solar-plus-storage systems passed a bill to further increase its rooftop solar and battery storage installations.

Solar and chip titan back in groove overhauling SunPower T.J. Rogers, founder of former Cypress Semiconductor is forging global strategic alliances and hunting acquisition targets to restore the SunPower brand to solar-business greatness.