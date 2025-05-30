In case you missed it: Six big solar stories in the news this week

Letter warns “significant quantities” of solar products could skip U.S. antidumping tariffs A letter from the American Alliance for Solar Manufacturing said the U.S. Trade Commission must act quickly to ensure tariff rulings are in place before a temporary gap creates an opportunity for solar components to be imported duty-free.

Residential loan provider Mosaic issues pause on operations Projects financed with Mosaic could see significant delays, said residential solar marketplace operator EnergySage.

Meyer Burger lays off 283 solar production workers in Arizona The Swiss company began manufacturing heterojunction modules in the United States nearly one year ago, but ran into trouble less than six months later after a large purchase agreement was terminated.

Texas legislature passes bill to expedite solar, energy storage permitting The Texas House and Senate passed passed a bill that aims to curb unnecessary permitting delays and fast-track residential solar panel and energy storage installations. Unless vetoed by Gov. Abbott, the law will go into effect in September.

Anti-solar bills die in Texas House Legislation that would “kill renewable energy in Texas” failed to progress in the state’s House of Representatives.

Sunnova’s saga continues with canceled $3 billion loan guarantee The loan agreement from the Energy Department’s Loan Programs Office was to support Project Hestia, a model that Sunnova has since moved away from in favor of power purchase agreements.